Arteta can give Arsenal new vision of football – Yaya Toure

The Man City legend thinks the ex-Gunners captain, currently working at the Etihad, is good enough to take the helm at the Emirates Stadium

As the search for a new Arsenal manager continues, Yaya Toure has backed Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta as a 'very good' option for the job.

The former Arsenal captain has been heavily linked as Unai Emery’s successor with Pep Guardiola admitting talks between the two parties.

Arteta retired at the North London club in 2016 before joining Guardiola’s coaching crew at Manchester City.

With the Gunners placed 10th in the Premier League table, Toure predicts a difficult start for the Spaniard should he accept the club’s offer and believes the management needs to support him to make the work easier.

“It’s going to be quite difficult. Why? Because Arsenal is struggling and I think if the directors of Arsenal listen to him and go in his way, maybe it’s going to work,” Toure told The Associated Press.

“All the time when you come in a new club which is struggling, you need the backing of your board to listen to you and do what you want. Obviously City have a lot more money [to spend] than Arsenal and I think it’s going to be quite complicated.

Toure played with Arteta at Man City and he is confident the 37-year-old would be a good fit for the Gunners.

“He’s very smart and he’s achieved a lot of experience in football games. I think he’s going to be good, good, good for Arsenal because Arsenal need a manager with a new mind and a new setup,” he continued.

“We’ve been identifying Arsenal with Arsene Wenger because Arsene Wenger was top drawer for them. I was so sad when I saw the fans arguing Arsene Wenger has to leave and... now what is happening? Arsenal need a new vision of football, and I think Arteta can do it.”