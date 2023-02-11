'It is offside!' - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are frustrated with VAR after Brentford loss

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says Ivan Toney's equalising goal for Brentford on Saturday should have been disallowed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal surrendered a 1-0 lead after 74 minutes when Toney headed in from close range. The goal was reviewed by VAR but it was allowed to stand as officials decided Toney was onside. The Gunners coach feels that the goal should have been ruled out, however.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said: "Yes. I just looked and it is offside, yes. It is frustrating but they will probably give an explanation later in the week. Today we haven’t got one. You have to apply certain principles in defending but that depends on you following the rules."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw comes as a big blow for Arsenal, who could see their lead at the top of the table cut to three points if Manchester City beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners' title credentials will be put to the test on Wednesday as they come up against reigning champions City in the Premier League.