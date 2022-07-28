Three limited edition jerseys bring the Art of Football spirit to the virtual pitches of FIFA 22

Teaming up with EA Sports, Art of Football takes a trip to the virtual pitch of FIFA 22 for their latest summer jersey drop. The collaboration sees the release of three exclusive jerseys, each individualised by retro designs inspired by the 90s, so expect wavey prints.

Merging the lines between real life and the virtual world, the collection drops in very limited quantities online and will appear in the game itself.

Catching the unrivalled football spirit of both brands, the shirts feature the most insane details. From a unique pattern on each shirt, signature [AOF] woven fabric and embroidered patches, the jerseys are a landmark piece of history for the brands and a must-have for any football fanatics wardrobe.

Art of Football

From Orange Haze to Patterns of Play, each jersey's unique design is built to stand out amongst the crowd, whether that be on the virtual pitches of FIFA 22 or the streets. With limited quantities available on the site, you'll want to be quick if you're looking to step up your summer football jersey game.

Shop the FIFA 22 x [AOF] collection here:

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Orange Haze Football Shirt

Art of Football

Get it from Art of Football for £50.00

Patterns of Play Football Shirt

Art of Football

Get it from Art of Football for £50.00

Odyssey Football Shirt

Art of Football

Get it from Art of Football for £50.00

Pre-order FIFA 23 now

Set to be released on September 20, 2022, you can make sure you're one of the first to get your hands on the new game by pre-order.

FIFA 23 Standard Edition

Amazon

Pre-order the PS5 edition from Amazon for £65.00

Pre-order the PS4 edition from Amazon for £59.99

Pre-order the XBOX One edition from Amazon for £59.99

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition PS5

Amazon

Pre-order it from Amazon for £69.99

