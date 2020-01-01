Arsenal's Aubameyang and Liverpool's Mane can attract big transfers - Sule

The Nigerian football legend has backed the Arsenal and Liverpool forwards to earn a massive transfer in the near future

Former Akademisk Boldklub striker Abdul Sule feels Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool star Sadio Mane can spark talks of a big-money deal in future.

Talks of Aubamenyang's possible exit is increasing as his current contract runs out next year, while there are rumours of Real Madrid's interest in Mane.

"I think Africa has the potentials to challenge top players around the world for the huge transfer record deals," Sule told Goal.

"We had back in the days' players like Jay-Jay Okocha, Samuel Eto'o and others who made big money transfer moves. I believe we have some quality players who could still make such a move.

"I know age is not on the side of most but we still have those players that could attract a huge transfer fee. I think Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane can attain such feats.

"We've all seen what Auba has done since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund, especially in his first season. Well, things may have not gone for him this time because of the team's poor form.

"However, we all know the quality he does possess. He's silky, a fine finisher and dangerous in the area. If he's willing to leave this summer, he can attract a big move from Barcelona or Real Madrid.

"The same with Mane. He has raised his game at Liverpool and value in the last two seasons. He's currently in the form of his life and stands a big chance also to seal a massive deal."

Sule made his international debut for Nigeria against Uganda in a Nations Cup qualifier and helped the country to a 2-0 win on August 29, 1992 at the National Stadium, Surulere.

The ex-international starred for defunct NUB Kaduna, Stationery Stores and BCC Lions in the country before moving abroad to play in Qatar and later Malaysia after 10 years in Denmark.

So, he has experience to comment on the challenges African players face when moving to Europe and representing their respective national teams.

"It's really tough these days for African players to make a big break in Europe because most of the players leaving the continent do not reach their potential before moving out," Sule continued.

"Back in the days, players like Eto'o, Daniel Amokachi, Okocha and others were in good form before moving to Europe and we made an instant impact on arrival in various clubs abroad.

"That is why we had a lot of the players attracting huge interest from top clubs then and we moved from one club to the other still in our top shape. We excelled then because we were consistent.

"These days, you see a player yet to reach their best rushing abroad, especially Europe and struggling to adapt. Most times, they get to do well in the first season but burn out in the second.

"They also focus more on chasing the national team call-up instead of establishing at their clubs in order to get an invitation to the national team for more visibility before earning big deals later."