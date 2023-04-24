Arsenal Women's plane hit by bird and catches FIRE on runway following Wolfsburg Champions League clash

Arsenal's women's team were forced to stay in Germany for an extra night after the plane due to fly the players back to London caught fire.

The Gunners were on their way home from their Champions League semi-final first leg with Wolfsburg when their plane was hit by a bird and burst into flames on the runway, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Arsenal have since confirmed in a statement that the plane suffered a "technical fault" which saw the players stay an extra night in Germany before safely returning to London the following day.

"Our aircraft developed a technical issue prior to take-off in Germany on Sunday evening," read a club statement.

"As a result, we remained in Wolfsburg overnight on Sunday before flying back to England on Monday afternoon.

"We would like to thank the staff onboard the aircraft and on the ground at the airport for their assistance.”

The club have also confirmed that no-one was hurt in the incident which occurred after Arsenal had come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Wolfsburg.

Rafaelle and Stina Blackstenius were on target as the Gunners fought back to put themselves in a strong position ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Wolfsburg are due to face Arsenal again on Monday, May 1. The winners of the tie will go on to play either Barcelona or Chelsea in this season's final.