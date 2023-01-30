Arsenal winger Marquinhos to join Norwich on loan

Arsenal winger Marquinhos is set to join Championship side Norwich on loan for the remainder of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Discussions over a move are now at an advanced stage, with the 19-year-old due to undergo a medical ahead of finalising his switch to Carrow Road.

The deal will be a straight loan until the end of the season. It does not include an option for Norwich, who are managed by David Wagner, to make the move permanent in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have long been expected to sanction a loan move for the young Brazilian attacker this month in a bid to get him some extended game time between now and the end of the season.

Marquinhos arrived in north London last summer from Sao Paulo and has featured sporadically so far this season, making six appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal had initially planned to loan him out immediately after his summer arrival, but opted to keep him around the club for the first half of the season instead to give him a chance to adjust to his new surroundings.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side travel to Everton on Saturday in the Premier League.