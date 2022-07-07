Former Arsenal star Wilshere released again after 136 days in Denmark

The ex-England international finds himself back as a free agent and being linked with a possible move into coaching

Jack Wilshere is once again without a club following his release by AGF Aarhus, with the former Arsenal midfielder let go just 136 days after signing for the Danish club.

The 30-year-old ex-England international is now seeing serious questions asked of his future, with rumours regarding a possible move into coaching.

It has been confirmed a man who suffered with injuries on a regular basis down the years finds himself in a position where retirement may become an option.

Why is Jack Wilshere a free agent again?

AGF have announced Wilshere’s release after admitting discussions were briefly held regarding an extended stay for a player that linked up with them in February.

Jack has become a friend of our club and we wish him all the best for the future and good luck 🤝❤️ @JackWilshere is leaving AGF after he’s contract has expired #ksdh https://t.co/ypVuOGM2qM — AGF_English (@AgfEnglish) July 6, 2022

Sporting manager Stig Inge Bjornebye has told the club’s official website: “We all want to thank Jack for the time he has been in AGF.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with him share his experiences from a very nice and special career.

“With his confident personality and down-to-earth attitude, he has made a big impression on everyone in AGF.

"He has become a friend of our club, and we wish him all the best for the future and good luck with the new challenges he throws himself over to.”

Will Jack Wilshere retire?

Wilshere, who has 34 England caps to his name, made 14 appearances for AGF and admits he now has some big decisions to make.

He posted on social media: “My time at AGF has come to an end. Myself and the club have mutually agreed it’s best for me to move on.

“I would like to thank everybody at AGF for the support and confidence they gave me from day one. The club showed trust in me that not many others were willing to give.

“Although results were hard to come by the fans support of me and the team was unbelievable. Thank you guys for welcoming me into your club and city. I wish you all the best in the future.”

Regarding his future, he added: “Personally I am considering all of my options.”

