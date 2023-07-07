Arsenal tie down another star: William Saliba signs four-year contract with Gunners

William Saliba has signed a new four-year contract at Arsenal that is worth £10 million ($12.7m) per year.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having already tied down Reiss Nelson, Arsenal have now announced that Saliba has signed a new four-year deal. The Athletic reports that the contract is worth £10m per season and does not include a release clause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2019 and his deal was set to expire in 2024, but he has now committed his future until 2027, although there is no option for Arsenal to further extend the deal. Saliba made 27 Premier League appearances last season as Mikel Arteta's side finished second behind Manchester City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal are also close to completing a deal to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax, but Arteta may view Saliba as a potential partner for the Dutchman ahead of the 2023-24 season.

WHAT NEXT? Saliba will be hoping to help the Gunners mount another serious Premier League title charge this season.