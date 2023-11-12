Transfer blow for Arsenal! Why Gunners will find it difficult to sign No.1 target Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in January

Arsenal have made Douglas Luiz a primary target ahead of the winter window, however, they may be unable to sign him due to two main reasons.

Arteta wants Douglas Luiz

Looking to replace Partey after injury

Could struggle to sign midfielder in January

WHAT HAPPENED? As per The Mirror, the first reason why Mikel Arteta's side may be unable to sign the Brazilian will be Aston Villa's hesitance to sell the midfielder in the winter without having a replacement of their own lined up. The other issue that has been highlighted has been Arsenal's weak financial status after a summer of huge spending on players like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The weak finances were also the reason that the Gunners could only sign goalkeeper David Raya on loan this summer from Brentford. With Partey's major injury, however, Arteta will be hoping that the club can complete the signing of Luiz sooner rather than later; or to shift their sights elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will return to action after the end of the international break on November 25 when they take on Brentford.