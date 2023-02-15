Arsenal vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal against Manchester City in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal and Manchester City will lock horns in a crucial Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Although the Gunners find themselves at the summit of the Premier League table, they will be cautious when they take on Pep Guardiola's troops having lost their last 10 Premier League games against Manchester City, their longest losing run against an opponent in their league history.

In fact, the Sky Blues are the only side Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has failed to beat in the Premier League, losing all five of his meetings with them.

Meanwhile, Manchester City head into this fixture on the back of a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. They have won in each of their last six visits to the Emirates, and another win on Wednesday would see them climb to the top of the table on goal difference, albeit having played one match more than their opponents.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Date & kick-off time

Game:

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Date:

February 15, 2023

Kick-off:

2:30 pm ET, 7:30 pm GMT, 1:00 am IST (Feb 16)

Venue:

Emirates Stadium

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be live-streamed on the Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the game will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video - start your subscription today. You can learn more about Amazon Prime's Premier League coverage here.

The game will be broadcasted across the Star Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

NA

Peacock

UK

NA

Amazon Prime Video

India

Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD

Disney+ Hotstar

Arsenal team news and squad

The Gunners will miss Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, while Emile Smith Rowe suffered a setback and has also been ruled out. However, Reiss Nelson is also unavailable with a hamstring injury.

Arteta might pick the same starting XI for the seventh consecutive league game but Leandro Trossard will be pushing for a starting berth ahead of Gabriel Martinelli on the left after scoring at the weekend.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ramsdale, Turner.

Defenders

Saliba, Magalhaes, Holding, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, White, Tomiyasu.

Midfielders

Partey, Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Vieira.

Forwards

Martinelli, Nketiah, Trossard, Saka.

Manchester City team news and squad

Manchester City will miss John Stones with a hamstring injury while Erling Haaland is a doubt after he suffered a knock against Aston Villa.

In the absence of Haaland, Julian Alvarez is likely to start the match.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ortega, Ederson, Carson

Defenders

Dias, Laporte, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis.

Midfielders

Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Palmer.

Forwards

Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez.

