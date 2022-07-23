Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A London derby in the United States with both teams looking to end their American sojourn on a high

Arsenal and Chelsea face off against each other in the Florida Cup final in what is set to be the biggest pre-season clash for both sides.

Mikel Arteta's troops have ticked all the right boxes in their friendlies so far and enjoy a 100 percent win record having beaten Nurnberg, Everton, and Orlando City. Thomas Tuchel's side, meanwhile, were beaten on penalties by Charlotte after having previously claimed a 2-1 win over Club America.

The match will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and GOAL is on hand to bring you all the information you need to know to stay across the action.

Arsenal vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Chelsea Date: July 24, 2022 Kick-off: 1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, but it is available to watch and stream online through Chelsea's official website, The 5th Stand app, and Arsenal.com.

TV channel Online stream N/A The 5th Stand App

Arsenal squad and team news

Mikel Arteta could land the Gunners' first silverware of the season if they get the better of their London rivals and with Chelsea likely to field a strong line-up, Arsenal should follow suit.

Defender Ben White remains a doubt after he was subbed off following a knock against Orlando, while Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bernd Leno, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney and Alex Runarsson have minor niggles. New signing Fabio Vieira could make his debut after he returned to training a couple of days earlier.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey could all start after they joined the action from the bench against Orlando. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal's most recent summer signing, might not feature as the game is likely to come too soon for the Ukrainian.

Position Players Goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson Defenders Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters Midfielders Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson Forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos

Chelsea squad and team news

Thomas Tuchel has got a few injury concerns ahead of the match, with Timo Werner and Ross Barkley struggling with hamstring issues, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also doubts.

New signing Kalidou Kouilbaly should make his debut against the Gunners, even if he is not given a start. Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were brought on from the bench against Charlotte but the duo should feature from the start in the final match of the Blues' US tour.

Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, should also make his first start for the club following his move from Manchester City. The England forward came on in the second half against Charlotte but is likely to be handed a spot in the starting XI against the Gunners.