Arsenal manager Arteta updates on Partey injury ahead of Ghana World Cup qualifier

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still unsure of Thomas Partey's involvement in Ghana's upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

On Sunday, the midfielder was not involved in the Gunners' 1-0 win over Watford in the Premier League match at the Emirates, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles taking his position.

Partey has been included in the Black Stars squad to play Ethiopia and South Africa in the next couple of days. However, his club manager has doubts whether the 28-year-old will be involved.

"Let us see what happens with Thomas [Partey]," Arteta said as quoted by the Arsenal website.

"He wasn’t available to play [on Sunday]. He has got a muscle injury, and we don’t know how it’s going to evolve, so let’s take it day by day."

The West Africans are hoping the midfielder will pass the medical tests for the crucial forthcoming assignments.

Currently a point below South Africa in Group G, Ghana are set to play as guests of Ethiopia in their penultimate matchday tie on November 11, three days before returning home to climax their campaign with a showdown with Bafana Bafana.

They have won three matches in the group, losing once while South Africa have collected as many wins and a draw.

Only the group winners progress to the third and final round of the qualifiers.

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Iddrisu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)