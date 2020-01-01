Arsenal target Aouar sees first career red as Lyon bow to Montpellier

The Algeria prospect was sent off for the first time ever as Rudi Garcia's Kids lost to La Paillade on Monday evening

Captain Houssem Aouar was shown a straight red card as Olympique Lyon bowed 2-1 to Montpellier in Monday’s Ligue 1 encounter.

The Arsenal target was dismissed by referee Francois Letexier in the 44th minute for a dangerous play. The 22-year-old launched a fatal tackle on Arnaud Souquet which attracted a yellow card. After VAR replays, the decision was rescinded for a red card.

Arsenal target Houssem Aouar sees first career red as Montpellier defeat Lyonpic.twitter.com/2FOCroItqO — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) September 15, 2020

That was the first time the Algerian prospect would be given the marching orders since he began his career in 2015 at Lyon.

More teams

In the keenly contested encounter inside Stade de la Mosson, Teji Savanier handed the hosts a 38th minute lead from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Le Dubois.

The midfielder completed his brace in the 59th minute - beating Anthony Lopes with a left-footed shot from Mihailo Ristic’s cross.

The Kids fought like a wounded animal but were unable to get past the opposing goalkeeper. Nevertheless, with eight minutes left to play, they pulled one back through Memphis Depay from the penalty spot.

Montpellier captain Vitorino Hilton fouled substitute Rayan Cherki to deny him an obvious scoring chance which got him sent off. Depay beat goalkeeper Jonas Omlin from the resulting kick, albeit, his team ended up on the losing side following their inability to get a late equaliser.

Karl Toko Ekambi was handed a starter's role but he was replaced in the 68th minute by Cherki. The Cameroon international was cautioned on the stroke of half-time.

Cote d'Ivoire's Maxwel Cornet came out of Moussa Dembele in the 75th minute while his compatriot Sinaly Diomande was an unused substitute. Zimbabwe's Tino Kadewere was substituted after 55 minutes by Depay, while Burkina Faso's Bertrand Traore and Mali's Youssouf Kone were not listed for the encounter.

For Michel Der Zakarian's team, Algeria international Andy Delort played for 63 minutes before getting relieved for Stephy Mavididi as Cameroon's Ambroise Oyongo and South Africa's Keagan Dolly were unused substitutes.

Article continues below

Following this defeat, Lyon sit in the 11th position having accrued four points from three games as Montpellier occupy the fifth spot with six points.

Aouar will miss his side's next game against Angers billed for Sunday at the Groupama Stadium.