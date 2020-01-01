Arsenal sign Pablo Mari on loan from Flamengo until end of the season

The central defender has finally completed his move to Emirates Stadium after a turbulent week of negotiations between the two clubs

Arsenal have completed the signing of Spanish defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo on Wednesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old has moved to Emirates Stadium on loan until the end of the 2019-20 campaign after completing a medical in London.

The Gunners have had to pay an initial fee of around £4.25m (5m euros), and have the option to sign the centre-back permanently in the summer.

Mari touched down in England with Arsenal technical director Edu at the weekend to iron out the final details of his move, but had to return to Brazil after a breakdown in negotiations.

However, the Gunners continued to pursue a deal and made a significant breakthrough in talks with Flamengo at the start of the week.

Mari was granted permission to return to London and finalise his switch to the Emirates, and could be in line to make his debut for the club this weekend.

More to follow.