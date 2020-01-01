‘Arsenal should rival Chelsea for Ake’ – Gunners must also prioritise Aubameyang stay, says Robson

A man who once spent six years on the books in north London is looking for a promising defender to be brought in and a prolific striker retained

Arsenal should be looking to join Chelsea in the race for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, says Stewart Robson, while it is imperative that Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng is kept at Emirates Stadium.

A Netherlands international on the Cherries’ books continues to generate transfer talk during an injury-enforced spell on the sidelines.

Eddie Howe has sought to quash the exit talk at regular intervals, but big-money offers from afar would test his resolve and that of the Bournemouth board.

Chelsea are said to be keen on taking Ake back to Stamford Bridge, having parted with him in 2017, with there a £40 million ($53m) buyback clause that the Blues could trigger.

They are considered to be leading any chase for the 24-year-old, but Robson feels Arsenal need to put themselves in the mix if a door is opened on the south coast.

The former Gunners star told Love Sport Radio: "I still think Nathan Ake is good player.

"There’s talk about him going back to Chelsea because they can buy him for a certain price but he’s a very good centre-half.

"He's not the biggest but he's got good spring and I think he’s the type of player [Mikel] Arteta will like.

"He would be my choice coming in from Bournemouth."

Amid the talk of possible incomings in north London, departure rumours have also surfaced.

It has been suggested that club captain Aubameyang is weighing up his options, despite claims to the contrary.

The Gabonese striker is yet to commit to a new contract, but Robson says it is vital that Arteta finds a way of keeping the prolific frontman on his books.

A man who spent six years with the Gunners after stepping out of their youth system, added: "I think at the moment Aubameyang will stay and they need to keep him because he’s a great goalscorer and he’s saved Arsenal over the last couple of years.

"When they’ve not been playing well he’s got a goal. He teams up well with [Alexandre] Lacazette as well."

Aubameyang has added another 15 goals to his impressive collection this season, with the 30-year-old having 56 efforts to his name in just 89 appearances for Arsenal.