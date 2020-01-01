Arsenal urged to replace Lacazette with Edouard as Campbell calls for Celtic raid

The former Gunners frontman believes Mikel Arteta will look to upgrade his striking options in upcoming windows, with French forwards in his thoughts

Arsenal should be rekindling their interest in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, says Kevin Campbell, with Alexandre Lacazette now “the wrong side of 30” and open to a possible upgrade.

Mikel Arteta does have plenty of firepower at his disposal in 2020-21, with France international Lacazette a proven performer at the highest level and having already scored three Premier League goals this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is very much the main man for Arsenal in the final third of the field, and the Gabonese has been tied to a lucrative new contract.

Eddie Nketiah is then one for the present and future, with England’s all-time leading scorer at U21 level having shown that he can mix it on a senior stage.

The Gunners have, however, seen market moves mooted in recent windows.

Celtic star Edouard was said to be a top target for Arteta over the summer, as rumours suggested that Lacazette could be heading for the exits at Emirates Stadium.

No deal was done, but further opportunities are about to present themselves.

Campbell believes Arsenal need to be exploring the option of acquiring Edouard, who has once again seen Celtic miss out on a place in the Champions League group stage, with the 22-year-old having shown in Scotland that he is ready for another step up the footballing ladder.

“There was talk of a move to Arsenal,” former Gunners striker Campbell told Football Insider of Edouard, who has netted 68 times through 137 appearances for Celtic.

“They have been utilising Aubameyang from the left and Lacazette is the one that Edouard could come in for.

“Lacazette is the wrong side of 30 now. That move may still happen because Edouard is a really talented player.

“He is a natural goalscorer who is very cute around the box. A player that would be a great addition to anybody but for now he is at a huge club in Celtic.

“He is the top man there and I see him staying there at least until next summer.

"If Celtic get 10 [titles in a row] they might move and shake a little bit.”

Atletico Madrid and Juventus were both linked with Lacazette in the last window, but they ended up acquiring Luis Suarez and Alvaro Morata respectively and interest in the France international may have to come from elsewhere if Arsenal are to seek out a buyer.