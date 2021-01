Arsenal outcast Saliba set to join Nice on loan

Arsenal outcast William Saliba is set to join Nice on loan, Goal can confirm.

The Frenchman will undergo a medical at the Allianz Riviera on Monday, before joining the Ligue 1 club until the end of the season.

No option to buy will be included in the final deal, with Arsenal adamant that Saliba still has a future at Emirates Stadium.

