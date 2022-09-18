WATCH: Arsenal starlet Nwaneri makes Premier League history with debut at 15 years of age

- Teenager steps off the bench for Gunners
- Was born in March 2007
- Takes record from Harvey Elliott
WHAT HAPPENED? The promising midfielder, who was born in March 2007, stepped off the bench to make his Gunners bow in the closing stages of a 3-0 victory over Brentford. He has taken Harvey Elliott’s record as the Premier League’s youngest debutant while also nudging Jack Wilshere down a similar list for north London giants.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nwaneri, who is an England U17 international, was just 15 years and 181 days old when taking to the field at the Brentford Community Stadium.
WHAT NEXT FOR NWANERI? Having forced his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans, he will be hoping to see more senior game time this season – with Arsenal’s first game back after the international break set to see them take in a derby date with Tottenham on October 1.