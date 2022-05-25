Arsenal's Nketiah to snub Premier League transfer & sign contract extension with Gunners

Eddie Nketiah is close to signing a new contract with Arsenal.

The Gunners striker had looked set to leave on a free transfer this summer, with his current deal due to expire at the end of June.

He had rejected previous offers to extend his stay, but Arsenal are growing hopeful that the 22-year-old has had a change of heart and is now ready to commit.

What is Nketiah's situation?

Nketiah has turned down multiple chances to sign a new contract during the past 12 months, with the forward pointing to his lack of regular game time.

Arsenal had been resigned to losing him on a free transfer this summer amid interest from several clubs, including Crystal Palace - who saw a bid rejected for the frontman in January.

But, having enjoyed a fine end to the season after scoring five goals from eight successive starts in the Premier League, there is a growing belief around the club that Nketiah will now commit to fresh terms.

Talks are believed to be progressing quickly and clubs who had been chasing Nketiah now sense he will be staying in north London.

The development comes soon after Arsenal announced that Mohamed Elneny had extended his contract, which was also due to expire this summer.

What has Arteta said about Nketiah?

Arsenal’s manager has always been hopeful Nketiah would remain at Emirates Stadium and has admitted that the striker has proved him wrong with his recent performances.

“If there is one player that I have been unfair with I think it’s him,” Arteta said last month.

Article continues below

“He has given me every right to do something different, and if Eddie doesn’t play more, it’s my fault and because I missed something or I haven’t had the courage to play him more.

“He has shown me more how wrong I was.”

Further reading