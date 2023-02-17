Arsenal and Man City charged by FA for failing to control players in Premier League clash

Both Arsenal and Manchester City have been charged by the FA after failing to control their players during their recent Premier League clash.

So much on the line at the Emirates

City got the crucial win

But both sets of players lost their heads

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides met in a top-of-the-table match on Wednesday with Pep Guardiola's men coming away from the Emirates with all three points following a 3-1 victory. However, the Football Association has now charged both teams for surrounding referee Anthony Taylor at different points throughout the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are charged for protesting when Erling Haaland was awarded a penalty, which was later overturned by VAR. City, meanwhile, get their punishment for when multiple players argued against the penalty against Ederson, as well as complaining about a further foul which saw Eddie Nketiah booked for a challenge on City's Ruben Dias. Both clubs have until Tuesday to respond to the charges.

WHAT THEY SAID?: In a statement, the FA explained: "It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, with Arsenal's players surrounding the match official during the 56th minute, and Manchester City's doing so during the 42nd and 64th minutes."

DID YOU KNOW? After picking up fines for incidents against Leeds United, Newcastle, and Oxford, this is now the fourth time this season that Arsenal have been charged.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The defeat for the Gunners means they were leap-frogged by Man City into first in the league thanks to goal difference – although Arsenal have a game in hand.