One in, one out at Arsenal? Kai Havertz transfer talk has Eddie Nketiah questioning Gunners future

Talk of Arsenal bringing in Kai Havertz from Chelsea has reportedly led to Eddie Nketiah questioning if he has a future at Emirates Stadium.

Gunners looking to land another forward

Already have Gabriel Jesus on their books

Home-grown star concerned about minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are, having competed for the Premier League title in 2022-23 and booked themselves long-awaited return tickets to the Champions League, eager to add greater quality and depth to their squad this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Germany international forward Havertz is a player said to be in their sights, with the talented 24-year-old being lined up for a move from west to north London. His arrival would add more firepower to Arsenal’s ranks, with Mikel Arteta looking to find competition for and an alternative option to Brazil international striker Gabriel Jesus.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nketiah filled that role last season, registering nine goals and three assists through 39 appearances, but The Sun reports that he may be tempted to make a push for the exits if Havertz is acquired. The 24-year-old frontman is keen to see regular game time and is said to be attracting interest from West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

WHAT NEXT? While Nketiah is asking questions of his own future, it is claimed that Arsenal have no plans to move him on just yet – with it important for them to have numerous options to cover every position on the field as elite European competition is added to their schedule for 2023-24.