Arsenal Invincible Gilberto tells Liverpool ‘we are still there as No.1’ as Reds’ unbeaten record goes

The Brazilian, who starred in a 2003-04 title win, is pleased to see the Gunners remain the only side to complete an entire campaign without defeat

Liverpool’s shock defeat to Watford on Saturday was well received by those of an Arsenal persuasion, with Gilberto Silva pleased to see that the Gunners’ ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04 are “still there as No.1”.

Those at Emirates Stadium had feared that their remarkable title-winning exploits would be replicated this season by a rampant Reds side.

Jurgen Klopp’s team had dropped just two points heading into a meeting with struggling Watford at Vicarage Road, with a 44-game run enjoyed without coming unstuck.

More teams

That sequence, and any hope of emulating Arsenal’s heroes of the past, was ended by a shock 3-0 reversal against the Hornets.

Liverpool remain well on course to savour Premier League title glory in 2020, but Gilberto is among those happy to see a notable record that he helped to set remain unmatched.

The Brazilian said in The Times: “Liverpool came very close to the unbeaten record we hold with Arsenal. I have always said that one day it may happen and the way they have been playing, I was expecting them to do it.

“For most people, it was unexpected that they would lose at Watford but we are still there as No. 1, and this is a very special achievement.

“I was only talking about Arsenal’s Invincibles season last week over lunch with Jens Lehmann, our goalkeeper, and David Dein, who was vice-chairman. It is impossible not to talk about it. Every conversation I have with team-mates from that time is special.

“Jens and I spoke about the training sessions, the approach of everyone, when someone was maybe not in the right mood for training we pushed each other. Jens talked to everyone. If someone was not 100 per cent, he would ask why not and ask for more. He was never afraid to say things but in a positive way.

“Compared to some games, our training sessions were even harder. Everyone trained to their limit, nobody at 80 or 90 per cent. Sometimes Arsene Wenger, our manager, had to calm us down. I had the feeling many times in the tunnel, the way some opponents looked at us, I knew straight away that we were going to win this game.”

While pleased to see Liverpool suffer one bump in the road this term, Gilberto acknowledges that Klopp has assembled an impressive squad that thoroughly deserves the success it has enjoyed over the course of the last 12 months.

The World Cup winner added: “We won the league with four games to go. We thought, ‘OK, let’s keep winning’. Arsene said that we could become a special team, not only winners but a team everyone would know went unbeaten.

“I left the Premier League more than ten years ago. We won this in 2004. It’s such a long time and after the Liverpool game, ‘Arsenal the Invincibles’ came into people’s minds. It gives us a good feeling that people will still talk about us for I don’t know how long.

Article continues below

“Even though they did not break our record, what Liverpool have done this season is very special. It is not so easy with the competition nowadays. They face Manchester City, who have done so well, and the Premier League is a competition where anything can happen.

“Jurgen Klopp, his staff and the players have done a great job. They can still do marvellous things.”

Liverpool are still 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and require just four more wins in which to confirm their coronation as champions.