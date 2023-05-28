Arsenal interested in signing Sacha Boey with Galatasaray set to demand £20m for young defender

In a bid to strengthen their backline, Arsenal are plotting a move for Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are looking for a quality right full-back and have identified the Galatasaray defender as one of their summer targets. The Turkish club are likely to demand a transfer fee of £20 million for the 22-year-old, according to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal will look to strengthen their backline this season after losing key defenders like William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu to injuries which eventually led to the club losing out in the title race this season against Manchester City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It was earlier reported that the North London side were also eyeing a move for Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. But they will face competition from Barcelona, who are keen on roping in the Portuguese defender.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side will be next seen in action on Sunday when they take on Wolves in their final game of the season.