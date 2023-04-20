Arsenal fans are 'so annoying' and have horrible banter, says West Ham star Michail Antonio

West Ham forward Michail Antonio criticised Arsenal fans for being "annoying" despite wanting the Gunners to win the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? With a tantalising Premier League title race continuing to boil between Arsenal and Manchester City, West Ham forward Antonio shared his thoughts on matters at the top of the table and provided an honest opinion of a certain, notorious fan base.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Boot Room, he made quite a striking claim: "I want Arsenal to win. But, honestly, I don’t like Arsenal fans! I’m going to say it, I don’t like them."

He boldly continued: "I have family members, my agent, my nephews. They are annoying! And they have always been annoying! Arsenal Fan TV! Annoying."

AND WHAT'S MORE: While admitting that he wants to see them win the title, he also said: “They are the worst [to have banter with]. They haven’t won the Premier League in years, but it’s like they won it last year!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 33-year-old Jamaica international is not alone in having a strong opinion on Arsenal's fan base. Supporters' channel AFTV has gained significant traction over the last several years amid the Gunners' stuttering form, becoming an online phenomenon as a result as rivals enjoy the pain of hosts and interviewees. They're no longer so easy to mock.

This season, Mikel Arteta's side have dominated the Premier League for the most part with an impressive brand of football, and are on course to lift the title for the first time since 2004. West Ham threw them slightly off course, however, by holding them to a shock 2-2 draw at the London Stadium earlier in April.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONIO? As he keeps a close eye on who comes out on top in the race to lift the Premier League, Antonio has a big job on his hands himself in trying to fire West Ham to safety from relegation, following a lacklustre domestic campaign following their stellar Europa League run last season.