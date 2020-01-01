Arsenal facing 'crucial moment' in the transfer window, says Arteta

The Gunners continue to chase key midfield targets Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are facing a ‘crucial moment’ in their season as they look to get deals done before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners have brought in Brazilian duo Gabriel and Willian so far this summer, as well as back-up goalkeeper Alex Runarsson.

But Arteta wants more additions, especially in midfield, with talks continuing with Lyon over France international Houssem Aouar. Interest also remains in long-term target Thomas Partey.

Negotiations are proving difficult, however, with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas having set a deadline of Saturday morning for the potential departure of Aouar, who the French side value at around £45 million ($58m).

With money tight, Arsenal have been attempting to move some players on to bring in money to help fund further purchases, but so far only Emiliano Martinez, who joined Aston Villa for £20m ($26m), has been sold for anything of note.

That has meant that talks over potential targets have dragged on until the final few days of the window and Arteta is well aware that time is now running out.

“I think it is a crucial moment because the end [of the window] defines the people, the players, the balance and the quality that you are going to have, probably, for the rest of the season,” said the Arsenal boss.

“So we need to make some decisions in the next three days. I think everything has been delayed so much. It is not only us but also probably every team because of the context we are in at the moment.

“But we will try to make the best possible decisions and at the end whatever we have, we go for it fully convinced and prepared to have a good season.”

With the clock ticking down on the window, frustration has been growing amongst the fanbase over the failure to close deals for the likes of Aouar and Partey.

That frustration has largely been directed towards Stan Kroenke, Arsenal’s billionaire owner, and his son Josh, who sits as a director on the Arsenal board.

But Arteta is adamant that he has been happy with the support he has been receiving and says no-one will be to blame if Arsenal fail to get the deals done that they want before Monday’s deadline.

“I am really satisfied,” said the Spaniard. “I know that we are all trying our best to improve the team and trying to take the direction to achieve the goals that we want.

“To achieve it or not, sometimes in a deal a lot of things can happen. You have three or four parties that have to be involved, but we are trying our best.

“I am very happy because the way we are acting, the way we are approaching and the way we are doing the process around the market, around the squad, the communication and link we have between myself, Edu, the board and the ownership has been really good.

“I am really happy the way this link and communication is flowing at the moment.”

When asked if he would still be happy if his targets didn’t arrive, Arteta added: “It is because we can’t do more. We are trying our maximum.

“We are maximising our resources, with full support from the owners as well with what we are trying to achieve. It is whether we can do it or not. What we have, believe me, we will try our best.

“We will have the players, trying to give them the best possible environment, the best possible coaching and have them believing we can achieve what we want to do. If it will be with one more player, two more players, or two players less, we will keep doing the same.”