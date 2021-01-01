Arsenal duo Smith Rowe and Saka make Premier League history in Newcastle win

The two combined for another goal in the Gunners' win over Newcastle

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka are taking the Premier League by storm and they made a piece of history in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle.

The Gunners ran out 3-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium, with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on target twice as Arsenal moved up to 10th in the table.

Saka netted the second of the three goals, with his effort assisted by Smith Rowe.

More teams

In setting up his team-mate for his goal, Smith Rowe was assisting Saka for the third time this season and in doing so the duo became the first English pair to combine for as many as three Premier League goals before either player has turned the age of 21.

Smith Rowe has taken the Premier League by the scruff of the neck since being given his chance by manager Mikel Arteta.

He has made five starts and in that timeframe, only Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United has crafted more than Smith Rowe’s 10 chances.

When made aware of the company he is in, Smith Rowe told Sky Sports: “I look up to him as a player. He is a great player and his stats are crazy so that is a good achievement.”

Smith Rowe also revealed that Alexandre Lacazette is helping him develop as a player at Arsenal.

"Playing together with him up top has helped me so much on and off the pitch,” Smith Rowe said. “He has given me so much confidence.

“As we link up and play together he talks to me a lot and helps me off the pitch.”

Article continues below

Smith Rowe had spells at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield before making the breakthrough at Arsenal, and he feels those moves aided his development as a player and a person.

“I have been abroad and in the Championship and it developed me so much on and off the pitch,” the 20-year-old said. “I feel I have grown and matured into a stronger and more confident person.

"The manager is giving me a chance now. I am so grateful and want to repay him and show him I am good enough to be in this team.”