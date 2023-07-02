Joao Cancelo to Arsenal is still on! Gunners considering move for Man City defender despite interest in Ajax full-back Jurrien Timber

Joao Cancelo is reportedly still registering on Arsenal’s recruitment radar, with another transfer raid on Manchester City being lined up.

Portuguese joined Bayern on loan in January

Linked with La Liga giants Barcelona

Versatility appeals to the Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners lured Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko away from the Etihad Stadium in 2022, with shrewd recruitment that summer allowing the north London outfit to become Premier League title challengers. Mikel Arteta’s ranks have been bolstered in the current window by a big-money deal for Kai Havertz.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are also closing in a club-record £105 million ($133m) deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, but GIVEMESPORT claims that Cancelo is another that could be targeted. Arsenal have been linked with the Portugal international in the past and would welcome his ability to fill right or left-back berths.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Gunners are also being linked with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber – who can operate as a centre-half and at right-back – but they are not the only ones to be showing interest there. Cancelo had a €70m (£60m/$76m) purchase option included in his January loan move to Bayern Munich, but City are likely to accept a lower fee if a formal offer is tabled.

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo joined City from Juventus in 2019 and has taken in 154 appearances for the Blues – becoming a three-time Premier League title winner in the process – but he appears to have no future in Manchester and is said to be attracting interest from La Liga champions Barcelona.