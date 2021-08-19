Arsenal closing in on £30m Ramsdale transfer after Sheffield United confirm impending sale

The Blades goalkeeper was left out of the clash with West Brom on Wednesday as the Gunners press forward with talks

Arsenal are close to signing Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United in a deal worth up to £30 million ($41m), Goal can confirm.

The news comes as something of a surprise, with talks initially thought to have broken down between the clubs due to a difference in valuation.

Now, however, it appears Mikel Arteta is set to get his man, with the Gunners originally having started their Premier League season without adequate cover and competition for Bernd Leno.

What are the details of the transfer?

Arsenal are hopeful they can complete the deal for Ramsdale in time to register him for the squad that will face Chelsea on Sunday.

The England goalkeeper has yet to fully agree terms and carry out a medical ahead of signing an expected four-year contract, with an option for an additional year.

The deal itself will see Arsenal pay an initial fee of £24m ($33m) to Sheffield United – who originally wanted £40m ($55m) – with a further £6m ($8m) in add-ons included in the deal.

However, the bonuses will only be triggered if the Gunners qualify for Europe numerous times, with Ramsdale also having to make a significant amount of appearances while on the books at the Emirates.

What has been said?

Speaking after Sheffield United's 4-0 defeat at West Brom on Wednesday night, which saw Ramsdale left out of the team, Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed the keeper's exit is imminent.

“We need to evaluate the situation," Jokanovic told The Star. "We need to check what is best for us now, now that we have lost Aaron.

"Listen, I will repeat one more time, it’s not what I wanted. It is difficult to stop this kind of situation and it’s a huge deal for the club, after being relegated from the Premier League. From my side, he was our best option and we wanted to be working with our best players."

Are Arsenal doing any other transfer business?

Much like their pursuit of Ramsdale, the Gunners are hoping they can get a deal for Martin Odegaard over the line in time for him to take part in the upcoming Chelsea clash.

Goal has reported that Real Madrid are willing to accept a bid in the region of £30m ($41m) for the playmaker, who endeared himself to the Emirates faithful during a bright six-month loan last season.

It is understood that Odegaard has already arrived in London for a medical.

