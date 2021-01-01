Arsenal captain Aubameyang to be available for Slavia Prague trip - Arteta

The 31-year-old missed the Gunners' emphatic victory at Sheffield but he is expected to be in contention for Thursday's crucial outing in Prague

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available for their Europa League trip to Slavia Prague on Thursday.

Aubameyang did not make the Gunners’ trip to Bramall Lane on Sunday because he felt ‘unwell’ a day before their Premier League match against Sheffield United.

In his absence, Alexandre Lacazette’s brace and Gabriel Martinelli’s lone goal steered Arsenal to a comfortable 3-0 away win.

Last week, they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium after a stoppage-time header from Tomas Holes cancelled out Nicolas Pepe's opener.

When asked if Aubameyang will make the trip to Prague this week, Arteta told the club website : “I hope so yes. He was unwell yesterday, he could not train, he could not be available today but hopefully in the next day or two he will be feeling better and he will be available to get picked.”

Aubameyang started last Thursday’s game on the bench but he was later introduced in the 78th minute and he provided the assist that helped Pepe break the deadlock.

The Gabon captain is yet to find the back of the net for Arsenal since his opening goal in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley on March 6.

Despite his struggles in front of goal, the 31-year-old’s presence might be a boost for Arteta’s side as he is the second top scorer in the team, after Lacazette, with 14 goals scored so far in all competitions.

Arsenal are faced with a growing injury list after Bukayo Saka limped off with a thigh injury against Sheffield United. While Martin Odegaard is a doubt, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are ruled out of Thursday's crucial game.

Arteta continued: "Yes [I feel unlucky]. I don't know the extent [of Bukayo's injury]. I think for certain David will be out. Kieran will be out and then with Martin, we don't know yet. Bukayo, we'll see how he develops in the next few days."