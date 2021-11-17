Arsenal captain Aubameyang shifts focus to Afcon after World Cup disappointment with Gabon

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has declared Gabon ready for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after they failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The Panthers could not make it out of Group F in the second round of qualifiers as they finished behind Egypt in second-place with seven points after six matches.

They ended their quest for a spot in Qatar with a 2-1 defeat to Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Alexandria on Tuesday.

Immediately after the loss, Aubameyang – who scored two goals in the qualifying campaign – got on a plane to London to link up with his Arsenal teammates as they prepare for a Premier League fixture against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Despite their failure to make the final play-off round, the 2016 African Footballer of the Year believes Gabon are on track for their next challenge in Cameroon in January.

“Back in London. We didn’t qualify for World Cup but I could see during these games we are ready for what’s coming next, Afcon in January. Now focus on [Arsenal],” Aubameyang wrote on Instagram.

Gabon are paired against Ghana, Comoros and Morocco in Group C of the 2021 Afcon with their opening fixture scheduled for January 10 against Comoros.

The Panthers are yet to qualify for the World Cup in their history but they have secured spots at the Afcon stage eight times, with their best finish being the quarter-finals.

On an individual note, Aubameyang is enjoying fine form at Arsenal this season having scored seven goals in 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

He has scored four Premier League goals and he will be looking to extend that tally against the Reds on Saturday.