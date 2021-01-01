Arsenal captain Aubameyang breaks silence after sitting on the bench in Tottenham Hotspur win for disciplinary reasons

The Gabon captain was set to start the North London derby on Sunday before he was dropped for Lacazette who wore the captain's armband

Despite his omission from the starting line-up in Sunday’s North London derby, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reacted to Arsenal's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The 31-year-old took to social media to celebrate the Gunners’ triumph after goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette helped them surmount Jose Mourinho’s side.

Aubameyang was prepared to start the encounter at the Emirates Stadium but he was dropped to the bench for disciplinary reasons and Lacazette led the frontline with the captain's armband.

He was looking to make an appearance later in the game as he was seen warming up in the second half with Willian who replaced Emile Smith Rowe in the 77th minute. However, Aubameyang was not chosen to come on.

“North London is Red and that’s it!!!,” Aubameyang wrote on Instagram with a picture of the team’s celebration.

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon, however, backed Mikel Arteta’s decision to drop the captain and he suggests the punishment will help uphold the club’s integrity and values.

“Arteta was right to drop Aubameyang in my book. Regardless of the result. The integrity of the team and its' values have to be maintained. No one is bigger than the group. It has to be that way IMO,” Dixon tweeted.

This season, Aubameyang has scored nine goals in 23 Premier League matches for Arsenal who sit 10th in the table with 41 points from 28 matches.

He will be aiming to play a part when the Gunners host Olympiacos for the return fixture of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday.