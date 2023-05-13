'I don't like watching myself!' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals he still hasn't watched Amazon's All or Nothing documentary

Mikel Arteta has revealed he is yet to watch last year's Amazon All or Nothing documentary series focusing on his Arsenal side.

Used doc footage to inspire recent win

But hasn't actually seen it all

Plans to watch it this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? After beating Newcastle United last weekend, the Spaniard praised his team for getting "revenge" on the Magpies who'd beaten them at St. James' Park in a vital match last season. The manager revealed after the game that he'd used to footage from the documentary to motivate his team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, he elaborated on why he hasn't been keen to watch it, saying: "I asked certain people that are really relevant in my life to watch it carefully and give me an assessment of what they think. Because I much more prefer their assessment than mine. Because I don't like watching myself on TV, in press conferences. I don't like listening to my voice. I don't like that, so probably my judgement is going to be not the best."

He did, however, admit: "In the summer I'm going to watch it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Talking in his press conference after that 2-0 win over Newcastle, Arteta revealed exactly how he'd used the documentary footage, saying: "It wasn't enough just to talk about it, we had to feel it, we had to see it, we had to recognise our faces. Not just the players but what it meant for the staff as well. That's football. You can win or lose but that feeling that we didn't do enough on the day, we had to put it right."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners also lost to Brighton at home last season, so Arteta may have to call on similar inspiration as they host the Seagulls on Sunday in the Premier League.