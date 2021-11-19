Arsenal boss Arteta provides Aubameyang and Partey injury updates ahead of Liverpool trip

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey will still be assessed before their Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Saturday.

Aubameyang returned early from international duty and did not play in Gabon’s final group game against Egypt in the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Before missing Tuesday's game in Alexandria, the 32-year-old scored the Panthers' only goal as they defeated 1-0 Libya on home soil last Friday.

Aubameyang remains a key player for the Gunners and when asked if the striker’s quick return was planned, Arteta said in a press conference on Friday: “No it wasn't pre-planned, we have to assess him and see how he is and make a decision.

“We have a lot players who have been through some different games, issues, little injuries, so today we have to test everybody and see how we are to play tomorrow.

“Let's see how everybody is, we have to see them today before assessing them and making a judgement on how everybody is."

Partey, on the other hand, suffered a hamstring injury prior to the international break and missed Ghana’s crucial qualifying games against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Fortunately for them, the Black Stars progressed to the final qualifying round in his absence and he has not had enough training sessions for Saturday’s trip to Anfield.

“Same again, he could not play for the national team, he really tried to do that because they had a massive game and he really pushed for that one, but he wasn't close enough to do that,” Arteta added.

“Again, it's something we have to assess today because he hasn't done enough [preparation work].”

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s leading scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions, including four goals in 10 league appearances.

Article continues below

Ahead of the crucial fixture against the Reds, Arteta highlighted the impact the Gabonese captain has on the team who are looking to extend their 10-game unbeaten run.

“Keep doing the same, because he is getting in great positions, he is having chances and things will happen,” the Spanish coach added.

“He has already scored quite a lot of goals, we always demand more and want more but he needs to continue the form that he’s in, the attitude he is showing and as well the level of implication that he not only has on the team, but around the club as well.”