Arsenal boss Arteta offers Guendouzi lifeline after midfielder dropped last season following bust-up at Brighton

The France youth international could have a future in north London after appearing to be on his way out earlier this summer

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is ready to give midfielder Matteo Guendouzi another shot after the pair had a falling out last season.

Guendouzi hasn’t featured for the Gunners since a June 20 defeat to Brighton, a game in which he clashed with Seagulls striker Neal Maupay immediately after full-time.

That led to a reported bust-up between Arteta and Guendouzi, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave north London in the off-season due to irreconcilable differences with his manager.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield against Liverpool at Wembley, Arteta revealed that he has offered Guendouzi a route back into the Gunners squad.

“I’ve been really clear that everybody starts from zero," Arteta said. "What you did two weeks ago or two years ago, doesn’t really matter. It’s what you are able to contribute to the team now.

“Everybody is going to have the same opportunities. They have to show with their performance their attitude that they are better than their teammates or somehow contributing with what we want to achieve this season."

Speaking about his conversations with Guendouzi, Arteta said: “To tell him exactly that he’s going to be part of the team and at the moment he’s like any other player in our squad. He deserves first of all to be treated exactly the same and I will do that to my best capability.”

Last month Arteta urged Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil to follow the example set by Granit Xhaka if the pair wanted to save their Arsenal careers.

Xhaka appeared to be on his way out of Arsenal after he was stripped of the club's captaincy in the aftermath of a clash with fans during a game against Crystal Palace on October 27.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was named captain after an incident in which Xhaka was seen to cup his ear in response to abuse from sections of the fanbase.

After he was dropped from the team, Xhaka was eventually reinstated and regained his starting position.

"He's a really good example for any player that is in a difficult moment that if you are willing, consistent and really want to do it generally, I think there's always a way back," Arteta said of the Swiss international.