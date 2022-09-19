'Arsenal are lost without Partey' - Fans underline Ghana star's importance

The 29-year-old Black Star returned from injury after missing three matches to guide the Gunners to the top of the table

Arsenal supporters have discussed the important role played by midfielder Thomas Partey after he guided the team to a convincing 3-0 Premier League victory against Brentford on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Ghana international returned to the Gunners starting XI for the visit to face the Bees and he produced an excellent all-round display in the middle of the park as they scored through William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira to return to the top of the table.

Partey, who had missed matches against Fulham, Aston Villa and Manchester United owing to an ankle injury, managed 92 touches, 73 complete passes, and seven ball recoveries before he was substituted in the 78th minute for Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to explain why they need the Black Star fit and healthy for the rest of the season.

Getty.

Unruly King wrote: "Thomas Partey is the fuel that keeps Arsenal running. They break down without him always," Unruly King opened the debate on Twitter, while Mohammed Amali wrote: "Partey just settles this team so much. We are a completely different proposition with him."

Arsenal Ghana opined: "When Partey can take out three midfielders by himself, no wonder we struggle more without him... God protect him...🙏🏾," while Leo Dasilva joked: "I just really want Partey to get married," he said, adding: "Arsenal really need him for a full season."

"Partey easily bossing the midfield always gives Xhaka the confidence to move forward and express himself cos he’s a machine," said Buchi Laba adding: "Partey needs to be protected at all cost and with the injury to Mohamed Elneny making the situation worse."

Getty Images.

Olayinka added: "There is that kind of assurance Partey gives Arsenal whenever he is in that midfield that no other player can replicate... only if he could stay fit."

"People won’t like admitting it but without Partey, this team is lost," wrote Asad🇵🇸 while ArsenHolic insisted for Arsenal to win the league, they need Partey to be fit: "We can all agree that Thomas Partey is the engine room for this Arsenal team," he said.

ArsenHolic added: "We need a fully fit Partey for this entire season and we are talking about being crowned the EPL champions."

Partey will now take a break from Premier League action and report to the Ghana camp for their international friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.