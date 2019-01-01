Arsenal and Man Utd won't finish in Premier League top four, predicts Redknapp

The two sides have fallen far behind in the race for a place in Europe's top club competition and the ex-Tottenham manager expects them to miss out

Harry Redknapp does not expect Arsenal and Manchester United to finish in the Premier League's top four this season.

Arsenal and United both missed out on Champions League qualification after coming in fifth and sixth in the English top-flight last season and have endured a difficult start to the current campaign.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the league and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City, while the Old Trafford outfit are a further point behind.

Meanwhile, Redknapp's former team Tottenham are sitting 14th in the table and he believes the likes of Chelsea and Leicester will put up a good fight for the Champions League spots.

"Tottenham have it all on now to get in the top four this year," he told The Sun.

"The only thing now in their favour is that Arsenal look so poor. Chelsea are doing great, they’re going to be challenging. Leicester are going to be bang in there.

"But you’re looking at Arsenal — and Manchester United — and wondering if they are going to make it this year. I can see both of those two not making the top four unless there is a big improvement.

"It’s been a disappointing season so far for Spurs. I really thought they would be close to Manchester City and Liverpool and challenging.

"It’s difficult. The players haven’t hit the form they did last year. I’m a big fan of the manager and hopefully they can turn it around."

Tottenham's dire run of five games without a win in the Premier League has seen the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino increase.

But Redknapp believes midfielder Dele Alli could be the key to bringing Spurs back into contention for a top four finish, despite the criticism he has faced this season.

"Dele is striking a bit of form again. He is a key player for me, I’m such a fan of his. They tell me he is a great lad as well," he said.

"He got badly criticised for his performance [in the 2-1 loss] at Liverpool, but he covered more yards than any other player by so much it was ridiculous, and yet he got criticised for not running or working hard after the game.

"When you looked at it he had certainly put a shift in. It’s not gone well but I think he’s a good kid and a good trainer. His form has dipped.

"He hit such high standards a year or two before. If he can get back to that form again then that would be a major boost."