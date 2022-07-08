The Super Eagle had a good 2021/22 campaign and has been linked with a move to the Premier League

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has suggested he will not stop Joe Aribo from leaving after doing 'a fantastic job' for the club.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move away from the club after impressing for the Gers.

Last season, the Super Eagle played 70 matches, becoming the only player in Europe’s top divisions to reach the mark in a single campaign, and he was also present in every Rangers game as they navigated their way to reach the Europa League final.

He also scored in the final, as Frankfurt fought back to win the game on penalties.

In addition, he played a vital role to help his team secure the Scottish Cup to ensure the club ended the campaign with silverware.

"What he [Aribo] has done for this club has been fantastic," Van Bronckhorst said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Joe is a very important player for us. His development has been really good and that's what you want as a club, to get talented players, develop them into really good players and eventually the player has their ambitions."

Meanwhile, former Celtic attacker Simon Donnelly believes Van Bronckhorst will face a huge challenge to get a replacement for Aribo if the versatile midfielder opts out.

According to the 47-year-old Donnelly, who played as a forward for Queen's Park Rangers, Celtic, Sheffield Wednesday, St Johnstone, Dunfermline Athletic, Partick Thistle, and Scotland, Aribo’s exit will be a huge blow for Rangers and a headache for their manager.

"Has he had his head turned maybe by the English Premier League? Possibly, if he has knocked something back from Rangers," Donnelly told the Go Radio Football Show as quoted by The Scotsman.

"He will be a big one to fill, that will be a challenge. He has been a really good player for Rangers and I think they will have their work cut out trying to fill that void. Gio will have to look hard to get somebody of that quality to replace him."

Last season, Aribo managed 34 top-flight appearances for Rangers and scored eight goals.