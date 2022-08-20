The 26-year-old Super Eagle discusses the prospect of coming face to face with his national teammates at King Power Stadium

Nigeria international Joe Aribo has revealed his readiness to come up against his countrymen when Southampton take on Leicester City in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Super Eagle moved to the Saints from Scottish giants Rangers at the start of the new campaign and has already opened his goal account in the 2-2 draw against Leeds United at St. Mary's Stadium.

Aribo will get the chance to face his teammates in the Nigeria squad, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, when they travel to face the Foxes at King Power Stadium.

“It’s going to be really good. It’s going to be a tough test but I am excited to play against them, to be up against them," Aribo told reporters when asked what it would be like to come up against his international teammates as quoted by Daily Echo.

Aribo further expects a tough game against Leicester, insisting they must turn up on the day if they are to get a positive result.

“Leicester are a very good team, so it is not going to be easy for us," Aribo continued.

“But we just need to stick to the manager’s game plan, our players need to turn up on the day and hopefully we will get the result.”

Aribo was part of the Nigeria squad that participated in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year, when they failed to get past the Round of 16 after losing to Tunisia.

Speaking about his experience in the tournament which was won by Senegal, the Super Eagle said: “It was good, even being around the boys.

“Nigeria is a tight-knit group, everyone is friendly, everyone banters so it’s really good to have that and it was a really good experience.”

In the opening fixture which Southampton lost 4-2 against Tottenham Hotspur, Aribo was introduced in the second half.