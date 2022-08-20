Aribo booked, Ghana’s Salisu outstanding as Southampton down Ndidi’s Leicester City

After scoring his debut goal against Leeds United, the Super Eagles star could not get past the Foxes

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu was outstanding as Southampton managed a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Salisu made two vital blocks to deny the Foxes goals, while Joe Aribo, who opened his Premier League goal account last time out after coming on as a substitute, was silenced by the home side.

Che Adams scored Southampton’s goals, while James Maddison’s superb free-kick was what Leicester needed to register a goal.

Meanwhile, Leicester had their pleas for a penalty dismissed in the third minute when Jamie Vardy and Armel Bella-Kotchap got into a tangle inside the penalty box. However, referee Michael Salisbury waved away the pleas from the home side.

Salisu blocked Harvey Barnes’ first effort of the game from the left in the seventh minute. Salisu’s superb interception, after Maddison played through Barnes, denied the Foxes a chance to get the lead as the Saints managed to clear the danger later on.

Salisu was alert again in the 15th minute when he cleared Timothy Castagne’s cross. At the other end, Aribo found himself in some space inside Leicester’s penalty box, but Daniel Amartey came across quickly to shut the Nigerian down.

Southampton saw their 25th-minute opportunity waved down by the offside flag. Sekou Mara was played in behind Leicester’s defence and ran on goal before producing a fine finish.

Initially, the flag stayed down but went up later as the French star started his goal celebration.

The Foxes were handed another chance to break the deadlock in the 38th minute when the Saints lost possession to Barnes. The Leicester star burst into the penalty area and shot across goal, but the ball drifted just wide.

Finally, the Foxes managed to get a goal in the 54th minute. Maddison found the back of the net with a superb free-kick in what was the standout moment of the game. The scorer whipped the ball around the wall and found the bottom corner to give the home side the deserved lead.

The Saints came close to getting an equalizer at the hour mark after Aribo managed to keep the ball in play. His shot appeared to have hit Castagne’s arms, but after a VAR check, there was no penalty given to Aribo as the Belgian’s arms were in their natural position at that moment.

Southampton got the equalizer in the 68th minute after a clumsy piece of defending from the home side. A long throw was sent into the box and the ball fell onto the feet of Adams, who scored with a low strike.

Kelechi Iheanacho came on for Barnes while Zambian international Patson Daka was yellow-carded in the 73rd-minute moments after replacing Vardy.

Aribo was booked in the 81st minute for simulation. After the former Rangers star was played through by Stuart Armstrong, the Nigerian got the ball but went down in an attempt to win the penalty. His actions could only attract a yellow card and not a penalty.

Adams registered his second goal in the 84th minute after collecting James Ward-Prowse's cross and gave the Saints three points late in the second half.