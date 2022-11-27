WATCH: Argentina assistant coach Pablo Aimar breaks down in tears after Lionel Messi scores stunning opener in vital World Cup win over Mexico

Lionel Messi reduced Argentina assistant coach Pablo Aimar to tears after his stunning goal against Mexico in the World Cup.

Messi scored stunning second half goal

Strike helped Argentina stay in World Cup

Coach Aimar reduced to tears after taking lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi did what he does best and scored a vitally important goal for Argentina against Mexico in the 64th minute of their World Cup group stage clash on Saturday night. Not winning would have left Argentina in a precarious position on the final group stage matchday and the opener came as a relief to many, but none could have been happier than La Albiceleste coach Aimar who broke down into tears after the strike.

Qué tipo querible es Pablo Aimar y mucho más después de la reacción que tuvo en el gol de Messi. pic.twitter.com/FQyDNJg72I — Leandro Aguilera (@Tato_Aguilera) November 26, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener Argentina had it all to do against Mexico. Messi and Enzo Fernandez both scored wonderful goals to ensure qualification to the knockout stages is in their hands as they face Robert Lewandowski and Poland in their final group game.