Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has said Lionel Messi's tag as the 'best player ever' was justified after his exploits against the Netherlands.

Messi has been Argentina's star performer in Qatar

He already has four goals in five matches

Oliseh explains why Messi deserves 'best player' tag

WHAT HAPPENED: Messi played a vital role as Argentina survived a scare against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-final to advance 4-3 on penalties.

The PSG star had assisted Nahuel Molina for his team's opening goal, before slotting from the penalty spot to give the South Americans what seemed like a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The Dutch side, however, fought and ensured regulation time ended 2-2 courtesy of Wout Weghorsts' brace late on.

Messi converted the first penalty in the shootout as his team eventually secured a place in the last four and kept their dreams of winning the competition alive

Nigeria legend Oliseh could not hide his admiration for the legendary attacker.

WHAT HE SAID: "Messi! Messi!! Messi! Below was the atmosphere we experienced as the "Genius" Lionel Messi turned on the flame. He was defending, pressing, and above all, showing us why he is one of the best to ever play the game. I raise my hat. Bravo Senor," Oliseh tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the ongoing campaign, Messi has scored four goals and assisted twice in the five matches played.

The former Barcelona player has been directly involved in 17 World Cup goals - having scored 10 and assisted seven, surpassing Diego Maradona's record of 16 for most goal involvements for Argentina.

WHAT NEXT: Argentina will now play Croatia in the semi-finals scheduled for Tuesday. The latter eliminated Brazil in the last eight to advance.