Argentina star Di Maria to follow in Messi's footsteps by continuing Argentina career following 2022 World Cup win

Juventus forward Angel Di Maria will not retire from Argentina duty despite winning the 2022 World Cup.

Netted in the final

Scored the winner in 2021 Copa America

Isn't finished just yet either

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The winger scored his country's second goal in the final against France before being substituted off in the 64th minute and so had to watch the remaining drama unfold from his spot on the bench. Eventually, his teammates managed to get the job done and after winning football's biggest prize, the 34-year-old may have been inclined to hang up his boots. However, according to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Di Maria wants to stay on as an international player so he can enjoy life playing as a world champion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Di Maria has been a key part of the Argentina side since making his debut in 2008, playing 129 times and now scoring in both the World Cup final and the Finalissima, as well as netting the winner in the 2021 Copa America final.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Interestingly enough, his 35-year-old teammate Lionel Messi also has stated that he will not yet retire, citing the same reasons. Indeed, he said: "I want to continue playing as a champion."

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DI MARIA? After enjoying all his celebrations back home, the winger will soon have to return to Italy as Juventus play Cremonese in Serie A on January 4.