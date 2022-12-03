Arap Uri: World Cup unites Kenyan comedian with commentator Peter Drury

Kenyan comedian Arap Uria, whose skits involves impersonating commentator Peter Drury, has finally met the man himself.

The Kenyan comedian met Peter Drury in Qatar

Arap has become popular for mimicking the commentator’s lines

The comedian is among football fans watching World Cup matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Arap, real name Meshack Kiprop, has become an internet sensation for lip-synching Drury’s commentaries and after arriving in Qatar on Friday, he expressed his wish to meet the Englishman, pleas that were among the top trending topics online, leading to a sit-down with his idol on Saturday.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Gooooal!!!Finally with Peter Drury. Many thanks @jimbeglin,” an ecstatic Arap posted online following the meeting in Doha.

Gooooal!!!😂😂

Finally with Peter Drury . Many thanks @jimbeglin pic.twitter.com/evczz4eodc — Arap Uria (@arapuria) December 3, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arap, who is based in Kenya’s Rift Valley town of Eldoret, has become a household name now attracting global attention as his skits have gone viral thanks to the popularity of Drury in Africa.

The comedian has a signature look that includes an old brown blazer and two giant mugs that hang on his ears during his shows and he explained in a previous interview how his mood dictates the kind of ‘microphones’ he picks for his skits.

Lip-synching Drury’s commentaries have now turned into a career for the comedian who gets invitations to various events in Kenya and beyond.

WHAT’S MORE? Arap previously explained how the neutral nature of football saw him leave political skits for the beautiful game.

“I love Peter [Drury], I love football,” Arap told Premier League Productions in May. “I used to like mimicking political leaders but after realising that politics has division, I decided to do football because it is a neutral ground and everybody loves football.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Arap will be in the stands to take in some of the World Cup action while Drury continues working on the games.