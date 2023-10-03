Antony has been named on the bench for Manchester United's Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

It is the first time the Brazilian has been named in the squad for a United match since it emerged he is facing a police investigation in England after being accused of assault by his former girlfriend.

Antony last played for United in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on September 3. The following day his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin gave an interview in Brazil and gave more details on a police complaint she had filed in Sao Paulo in June against the footballer, making shocking allegations of assault.

The accusations, which Antony denies, led to the winger being dropped from the Brazil squad for their World Cup qualifiers and the winger was eventually given a leave of absence by United to deal with the accusation from Cavallin and further complaints from two more women.

Article continues below

Antony missed United's games against Brighton, Bayern Munich, Burnley and the Carabao Cup and Premier League matches with Crystal Palace but returned to Manchester last week and attended a five-hour interview with police.

United announced he was being reintegrated into the squad last Friday and he returned to training on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag was asked before the game with Galatasaray whether Antony's return sent out the wrong message to victims of domestic abuse. He responded: "He has not been charged and he has co-operated."