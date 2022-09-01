'Antony is a fighter' - Ten Hag tells Man Utd fans what to expect from £85m signing

Erik ten Hag has assured Manchester United fans that new signing Antony is a "fighter" who can provide goals and creativity in the final third.

Antony signed from Ajax for £85 million ($99m)

Ten Hag puts his weight behind the Brazilian

The 22-year-old might debut against Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag is immensely pleased to be reunited with Antony as the Brazil international was an instrumental figure at Ajax during his stint in charge of the Dutch outfit. The United boss believes that he will add a new dimension to the attack and has also talked up his "winning mentality".

WHAT THEY SAID: "He’s a fighter and someone who has a real willingness to win games, I like that. He always contributes to the team – a fighting spirit who makes actions and I expect the same from him here in Manchester," Ten Hag told the club's official website.

"He’s a player with a winning mentality and someone who is creative. He likes to dribble, he sees the final pass, he can score a goal and I think the fans will be excited by him and the way he plays his game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony flourished under Ten Hag at Ajax and will hope to replicate that form in the Premier League. He scored 25 goals in 82 appearances for the Dutch giants and likes to play in a wide position in a front three.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? Although Antony has completed his move to United, Thursday's fixture against Leicester City might be too soon for him, and hence the Brazilian could make his Old Trafford bow on Sunday against Arsenal.