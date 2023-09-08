Further assault allegations made against Antony from two women after ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin accuses Man Utd forward of shocking violence

Two more women have accused Manchester United forward Antony of violent behaviour as he falls further under the spotlight.

The 23-year-old is already the subject of disturbing allegations from his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

She claims that Antony subjected her to physical and mental abuse – throwing a glass at her that cut her finger to the bone and threats to kill also made.

Antony has been removed from the latest Brazil squad as a result of the assault allegations, with the case being investigated by police forces in Sao Paulo and Manchester.

The £85 million ($106m) winger, who moved to Old Trafford in 2022, has now been accused of similar treatment by two other women.

Law student Rayssa de Freitas claims to have required hospital treatment following an incident in May 2022 during which she was attacked by Antony and Mallu Ohana – the ex-wife of Brazilian player Dudu – after attending a Sao Paulo nightclub.

Ingrid Lana, a 33-year-old banker, has also said in an interview with Brazilian media outlet Record TV that Antony behaved aggressively towards her in October 2022.

She has said: “He tried to have sex with me and I didn't want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head.”

Antony denies all of the allegations made against him.

Manchester United have acknowledged the accusations, saying in a statement that they “are taking this matter seriously”, but no decision has been made as yet regarding Antony’s standing in the Red Devils squad and whether he will be involved in Premier League and Champions League fixtures after the latest international break.