Antoine Griezmann loves Kylian Mbappe! France veteran brushes aside captaincy feud rumours with string of Twitter posts

Antoine Griezmann put an end to lingering speculation that he still had a rift with France team-mate Kylian Mbappe with a string of Twitter posts.

WHAT HAPPENED? There were major concerns of another drama inside French camp when Griezmann was reportedly angered by the decision to give Mbappe the captaincy over him, but there are now multiple pieces of evidence to suggest he is content. First, Mbappe issued a statement last week that described Griezmann in glowing terms, which was seen as a public peace offering after they also worked to diffuse tension through a video game session. Then, the duo celebrated together during a 4-0 victory over the Netherlands last Friday.

Griezmann has now made two social media posts suggesting his commitment to unity: A picture of him jumping on Mbappe's back in celebration with a heart emoji in the caption, and a separate post just featuring the French flag that was sent out on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Talented but seemingly always on the verge of detrimental infighting, the French team will be relieved at how quickly the issue between Mbappe and Griezmann was resolved.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus play against the Republic of Ireland on Monday night in their final fixture of the international break.