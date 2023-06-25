Antoine Griezmann & Cristiano Ronaldo link-up on the cards as Al-Nassr hold transfer talks with Atletico Madrid star's representatives

Antoine Griezmann could link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, who have reportedly held talks with the Atletico Madrid star's representatives.

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr are said to be discussing a deal that would see Griezmann move to Saudi Arabia, per Foot Mercato. The France international has a release clause of €25m (£21.4m/$27.3m), a fee that has not deterred the Saudi Pro League club, who may still need to convince the player of the merits of the move. Ronaldo would surely relish Griezmann's arrival at Al-Nassr, though, with the Portuguese having insisted that the Saudi Pro League is on track to develop into one of the world's top five divisions in the next five years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann was in electric form for Atletico last season and scored 15 La Liga goals, while also providing 17 assists. However, the report states that the Spanish club may need to raise funds and would be happy to shift the forward's high wages.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Saudi league is embarking on an aggressive period of recruitment, bringing in the likes of Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves in the last two transfer windows. Chelsea are also set to offload three more players to the Middle East, with Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly all on the verge of completing transfers away from Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr will continue to attempt to strengthen their squad this summer, although it remains to be seen if Griezmann moves to Saudi Arabia.