Anthony Elanga reveals what he really thought about 'Rhythm is a Dancer' Man Utd fan song as he completes £15m Nottingham Forest transfer

Anthony Elanga, who has sealed a transfer to Nottingham Forest, says being the subject of a fan song at Manchester United “meant the world” to him.

Swedish star spent nine years at Old Trafford

Taking on a new challenge at the City Ground

Has a new set of supporters to win over

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sweden international has departed Old Trafford after nine years on the Red Devils’ books, with the 21-year-old United academy graduate deciding to take on a new challenge at the City Ground. A £15 million ($19m) move has taken him from Manchester to Nottingham, with the promising winger taking plenty of happy memories with him. He is especially grateful for those supporters that pieced together the ‘Rhythm is a Dancer’ terrace chant in his honour.

WHAT THEY SAID: Elanga has said in an emotional social media post: “Making my debut, playing over 50 times for the first team, scoring in the Champions League and winning a trophy for this incredible club…. If you told me that all of that would happen when I arrived in England at 11 years old I would have been buzzing. There are so many players and staff that have played a major role in helping to make those dreams become a reality and supported me into developing into the man that I am today. I will be forever grateful to each and every one of you.

“From the moment that I watched a game from the Stretford End as a young boy I’ve known that United fans are special. We’ll always have ‘Rhythm is a dancer’. It meant the world to me and my family every time that we heard that chant. There are not enough words to properly thank you for the unbelievable support. It is the right time now for the perfect next step in my career. I’m someone who lives for football and I need to be on the pitch every week doing what I love. I’m 100% ready to get started, excited for what comes next and as determined as ever to succeed! Thank you @manchesterunited.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elanga took in 55 appearances for United over the course of three seasons in their senior ranks, with four goals recorded and a Carabao Cup winners’ medal collected along the way.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Elanga is now looking to endear himself to a new fan base, with the Forest faithful hoping that he will add extra creativity and goal threat to the squad that Steve Cooper continues to tinker with on Trentside.