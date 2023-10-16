Another blow for the Red Devils! Man Utd defender Gabby George suffers ACL tear in WSL match against Leicester

Manchester United defender Gabby George has been ruled out of action after suffering an ACL injury during their match against Leicester City.

Gabby George set for lengthy absence

Picked up the injury against Leicester City

Joins team-mate Emma Watson in sustaining ACL injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old English international was forced to leave the pitch just nine minutes into the Women's Super League game between Manchester United and Leicester City that ended in a 1-1 draw during the weekend. The summer signing player has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, according to The Athletic. George will now undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a prolonged period.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: George, who only joined the club from Everton this summer, becomes the second Red Devils star to sustain an ACL injury this season after midfielder Emma Watson. She has made four appearances so far this season for United but is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Marc Skinner's side will be next seen in action against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League second round clash. The tie is delicated poised at 1-1 after the first leg.